Fans celebrate Warriors’ NBA finals win

OAKLAND, California – Basketball fans filled the streets of Oakland Friday night after the Golden State Warriors became NBA champs — again.

The team beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 108 to 85 in game four to clench the series.

It was a total shut out for Lebron James and his Cavs, failing to win a single finals game.

This marks the third NBA championship title for the Warriors in four years.