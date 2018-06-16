Fathers free at Idaho Falls Zoo this weekend

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — In honor of Father’s Day, on both Saturday and Sunday all men are admitted to the zoo free of charge with a paid child admission.

Please excuse the construction zone during your visit. In preparation for the construction of the William J. Maeck Education Centeat the Idaho Falls Zoo, fencing has been placed around the construction zone in front of the zoo and will remain in place until the project is completed.

Zoo Construction PhotoConstruction is slated to begin next week. The construction area will affect six parking spaces immediately in front of the zoo; however, ample zoo parking is available throughout Tautphaus Park. It is anticipated construction will be completed before the end of the year.

Check out our new website for more information and follow us on the Idaho Falls Zoo Facebook page.