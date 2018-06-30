Fire causes $20K in damages to home

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — On Friday, June 29, at 10:09 p.m., the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to 5350 W. Broadway for a report of a structure fire.

Upon arrival to the single-wide mobile home, firefighters reported heavy smoke coming from the front door and the eaves, as well as heavy fire inside the home. They quickly began to extinguish the fire and do a primary, and then secondary search of the home. The occupants were not home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained and there were no other structures involved.

There were no injuries to civilians or to firefighters.

Two ambulances, three engines, a water tender and a battalion chief responded from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. Intermountain Gas and Rocky Mountain Power were called to the scene to turn off utilities.

The damages are estimated at $20,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.