Fish & Game holding Sportsman’s event today in St. Anthony

ST. ANTHONY — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is holding a free event today to allow Upper Valley residents to learn about projects in the area.

The Sportsman’s event is being held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clyde Keefer Park in St. Anthony.

The public will have a chance to learn what IDFG does, and discuss current and upcoming issues with biologists and conservation officers. There will be stations covering wildlife management, habitat, fisheries, enforcement, bear awareness and hunter education.

“We are excited to provide an open platform for outdoor enthusiasts to ask questions and discuss topics with Fish and Game employees,” Senior Conservation Officer Lauren Lan said in a news release.

This is a family event and children will have the chance to interact with Fish and Game’s friendly canine officer Dexter.

To learn more about the event contact 208-525-7290.