Former Ammon Mayor will serve as new REDI CEO

The following is a news release from REDI.

IDAHO FALLS — Regional Economic Development (REDI) for Eastern Idaho’s Science Technology and Research Director Dana Kirkham will fill the CEO position for retiring Jan Rogers effective June 29.

Rogers has reached the end of her three-year contract and will retire.

“My experience working on behalf of Eastern Idaho and growing the region’s economy as STAR Director will enable me to move seamlessly into the CEO position,” said Kirkham. “REDI will continue to promote economic development and market the region to ensure economic growth in the years ahead.”

Rogers leaves REDI having reached numerous milestones. “We’ve secured many economic and marketing successes for the region over the last three years,” Rogers said. “After nearly 20 years working in economic development in Idaho, I’m looking forward to my retirement.”

“Jan was hired to start-up the REDI organization in Eastern Idaho and she has made good on her promise,” Kirkham said.

Moving forward, Kirkham will focus on working with investors and communities to develop an economic strategic plan to define the region.

Park Price, Chairman of REDI, agreed with Kirkham that Rogers was key in getting REDI established, setting the base for going forward. Chairman Price said REDI’s Board was excited to have Dana Kirkham take the helm and move REDI to the next level. “During her time as STAR Director, Dana has demonstrated she is a quick study and a trusted leader. She has the full and enthusiastic support of the Board,” Price said.

Kirkham added she is excited about the opportunity for the region. “The goal is to determine a thoughtful approach to systematically growing Eastern Idaho. This will require a lot of listening to the people and industry that already call Eastern Idaho home. REDI provides a platform to have a unified vision and goal to collectively work toward.”

The REDI organization represents a 14-county region focused on job growth, industry retention, and business development.