Fort Hall fire out after burning 2 acres and threatening 4 homes

The following is a news release from Fort Hall. Stock image

FORT HALL — Fort Hall Dispatch received a call at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday to respond to a grass fire on Reservation road west of Rio Vista road.

The fire spread throughout two acres and threatened four residential homes. No structures were lost but the fire did get close to the homes.

Fort Hall Fire was assisted by Chubbuck Fire, Pocatello Fire, BIA Wildland fire, BLM and Forest service.

According to Fire Chief/EMS Director, Brian Briggs, “the fire was a controlled burn that got out of control. There were no injuries.”

Briggs said, “The fire will be monitored throughout the night.”

The fire is still under investigation by the Fort Hall Fire & EMS.