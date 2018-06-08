Free Fishing Day in Idaho on Saturday!

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will again be hosting Free Fishing Day at several local locations Saturday.

All residents, age 14 or older can fish all-day-long without a license. Children until 14 are always free.

Officials say the point of Free Fishing Day is to expose children to the fun of fishing. Many waters have been stocked recently to make sure novice anglers will have the best possible shot at a successful first outing.

All of the official sites (listed below) will have experienced staff and volunteers on hand to help newcomers get started. IDFG staff, volunteers and other civic groups will help teach youngsters to tie fishing knots, bait hooks, and cast properly. All the sites will have loaner poles to help kids get started, along with a generous supply of worms for bait, according to a Fish and Game news release. Staff will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is important that a parent or guardian accompany all children. Adults and single-parent families are strongly encouraged to come and learn more about our proud national fishing heritage.

Folks planning to take advantage of free fishing day should remember that all other fishing regulations remain intact and fees are still charged for camping in the state parks.

Families of individuals can fish the following locations in eastern Idaho:

IDAHO FALLS — Becker Pond at Ryder Park

— Becker Pond at Ryder Park REXBURG — Rexburg City Nature Ponds, west of the fairgrounds

— Rexburg City Nature Ponds, west of the fairgrounds VICTOR — Trail Creek Kids Pond

— Trail Creek Kids Pond ISLAND PARK — Mill Creek Pond on Yale/Kilgore Road

For more information about Free Fishing Day click here.