Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle fire near Island Park

FREMONT COUNTY – Emergency crews are still trying to determine the cause of a vehicle fire that happened near Island Park Sunday morning.

Deputy Cory Beverly with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com around 11:20 a.m. the driver of a Forester motorhome was towing a Nissan Versa Note on U.S. 20.

About two miles south of Last Chance at milepost 380, the Nissan caught fire. The driver pulled over and attempted to detach the trailer pulling the Nissan. He was unable to disconnect the trailer and the fire quickly spread to the Forester.

No one was injured but both vehicles are a total loss.

Traffic on Highway 20 was backed up for about an hour and a half as crews worked to clear the scene. Both lanes of traffic reopened at 12:53 p.m.

