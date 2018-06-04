Glass recycling begins today in Pocatello

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Starting today, Pocatello residents will be able to recycle glass in the Gate City.

Recently, the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department partnered with Momentum Recycling. Under the agreement, residents can drop off approved glass items at one of ten dumpsters placed around the community. City crews will pick up the dumpsters and deposit the glass at a holding area. After that, Momentum will take the glass to their facility in Salt Lake City.

“Glass recycling is one of the most requested services by residents,” said Debbie Brady, Recycling Coordinator with the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department. “We’re thrilled to be able to offer this program to the community.”

“At Momentum Recycling, we are committed to diverting as much glass as possible from the waste stream and seeing it recycled into new products,” said John Lair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Momentum Recycling. “Our partnership with the City of Pocatello is very exciting, as hundreds of tons of glass each year will now have a new life as useful consumer products.”

A list of approved items can be found at pocatello.us/DocumentCenter/View/4623. Porcelain, ceramics, automotive, mirrors, and light bulbs will not be accepted. Residents are asked not to place glass items into their blue, recycling autocarts. The locations with containers are:

Sister City Park Area – Pocatello Creek Road

Portneuf Wellness Complex/Fairgrounds – 2375 Olympus Drive

City Hall – 911 N. 7th Avenue

Ridley’s on Main – 911 N. Main Street

Albertson’s – 330 E. Benton Street

Union Pacific Railroad Parking Lot – Near the Old Town Bark Park

Idaho State University – Holt Arena Area

Costco – 305 W. Quinn Road

Western Recycling – 3034 Garret Way

Bannock County Landfill – 1500 N Fort Hall Mine Road

Officials estimate that 240 tons of glass will be kept out of the landfill each year. Recycled glass can be used for making fiberglass insulation, bottles, bricks, and sandblast media.

The City is holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello Chiefs Monday, June 4 at 11 a.m. in the Pocatello City Hall parking lot to officially kick off the glass recycling program.

For more information on the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department, visit pocatello.us/sanitation.