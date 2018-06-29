GOP Convention kicks off in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Day one of the Idaho GOP Convention is in the books, and the turnout for the biggest Republican gathering in the state was a surprise for some.

“The crowd is really enthusiastic. I was surprised how many people came from north Idaho. That’s a really far drive, and a really good turnout of folks,” Frank Terraferm, Idaho Republican Party Executive Director, told KPVI.

Thursday’s main event was Idaho Lt. Governor Brad Little, who won the competitive primary gubernatorial race in May.

He addressed the crowd Thursday night and gave his thanks to the Republican party for putting him in this position. But all eyes are on the November general election.

“If (Idahoans) want prosperity for themselves and their families, if they want continued advancements in what we do in education, if they want us to work on our infrastructure, if they want us to bring the cost of health care down, the Republican platform and the Republican candidates are the pathway to that success,” said Little.

Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend, perhaps the biggest attraction of the entire convention will be Oliver North, the soon-to-be president of the NRA who will be in attendance Friday.

North was a lieutenant colonel in the marine corps, and is also known for his controversial role in the Iran-Contra affair of the late 1980s.

And the convention officials, have one goal in mind.

“Uniting the party, and having a good time truthfully,” said Terraferma.