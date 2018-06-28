Great pitching leads to 5-1 win for the Chukars

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars scored 5 runs in the first 5 innings of play and got 7 great innings from LHP JC Cloney as he pitched 7 shutout innings, allowing only 4 hits and striking out 5 in the 5-1 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday Night at Melaleuca Field.

The night belonged to Cloney, who threw 54 strikes in 79 pitches. He is 3-0 with a 1.35 ERA on the year. Cloney now has 21 strikeouts on the year, which leads the Pioneer League. Cloney also leads the league in innings pitched (20) and WHIP (0.75).

Chukars got 2 doubles from RF Jose Caraballo as the Chukars had 8 hits in the game. Jesus Atencio also had a good game for the Chukars. He hit a 2 run double to left field in the 4th inning to take a 4-0 lead in the game. Atencio finished the night 1 for 5 at the plate. He also picked off Will Golsan at first base in the first inning.

Andres Martin went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored. Martin also stole a base, his 3rd of the season. The Chukars stole 4 bases in the game. SS Offerman Collado stole 2 bases in the game.

The Chukars go to 8-5 on the year. They are in first place by 1 game. They are 1 game ahead of the Ogden Raptors and 2 games ahead of the Grand Junction Rockies. Thursday Night is game 3 of the 4 game series. The Chukars will go with RHP CJ Eldred (1-0, 5.73 ERA) vs Rockies LHP Alejandro Mejia (0-1, 12.38 ERA). 7:15 pm first pitch at Melaleuca Field.