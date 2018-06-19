Here’s what Idaho lawmakers say about children being removed from families at the US-Mexico border

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho lawmakers are speaking out about the situation involving children being separated from their families on the United States-Mexico border.

EastIdahoNews.com contacted Idaho’s two senators and two congressman for comment about the situation. Here are their responses:

SENATOR MIKE CRAPO

“Children should not be separated from their families and the issue needs to be resolved quickly. I have consistently supported measures that would secure our borders and provide safety for those seeking asylum or to otherwise legally enter the United States.”

SENATOR JIM RISCH

“Senator Risch feels very strongly that no family entering the United States legally should ever be separated by the government. He also believes the issue of family separation needs to be addressed as part of broad immigration reform, because our existing laws are not working. No child should be punished for their parent’s decision. The senator has consistently supported legislation to secure our nation’s borders and ensure all immigration happens legally and in a safe manner for families entering our country. Both chambers of Congress are considering legislative proposals.”

CONGRESSMAN MIKE SIMPSON

“Congressman Simpson has been advocating for comprehensive immigration reform for years. The current system is clearly broken, and the status quo is unacceptable. The House is scheduled to vote on two immigration packages this week, and Congressman Simpson hopes that this and many other issues related to our immigration system will be addressed in order to put an end to this crisis.”

CONGRESSMAN RAUL LABRADOR

EastIdahoNews.com has asked Congressman Labrador for comment. We will add his statement when we receive it.