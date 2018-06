Highway 33 closed after semi truck crash

REXBURG — Idaho Highway 33 between US 20 and Airport Road is closed due to a jackknifed semi truck.

The driver of the truck hit a power pole and drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to clear the highway.

Police have not released details about the wreck and it’s unknown if anybody was injured.

