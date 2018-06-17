Hundreds of ladies pedal their way to finish line for annual ‘Spinderella’ Tour

Share This

POCATELLO (KPVI) — Hundreds of women cycled for miles on Saturday as part of the the 7th annual ‘Spinderella’ Tour in Pocatello.

The “ladies-only” event allowed more than 1,000 female cyclists to pedaled their way to the finish line to help raise money for charities around the community.

Every year the ‘Spinderella’ event raises money for one ‘Make a Wish’ community member and this year they will be raising money for the ‘Special Olympics.’

Cyclists could choose from five different distances to ride, which included a 10, 22, 50, 75 and 100 mile tour.

“It’s green. We saw a deer, we saw a rock chuck, you know we seen lots of nature that you normally wouldn’t see if you’re driving in a car driving 75, 80 miles an hour. You know you’re going 15 to 20 miles an hour on a bike and there’s lots of nature,” says Lisa Taylor a cyclist from Declo.

“So I like seeing all the riders come in, seeing that they’ve accomplished big rides or some of them it’s the first time, some of them, they’ve rode every year. I just love seeing their reactions coming in,” says Lyle Kontes, an event volunteer.

The ‘Spinderella’ event is a non-profit with all volunteers.

The event is held the third Saturday of the month every June.

For information on the event visit their website here.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.