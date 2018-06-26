UPDATE: Photos released in Idaho Falls bank robbery

UPDATE:

The Idaho Falls Police Department released images of the man suspected of robbing the Bank of Commerce on West Broadway Tuesday morning.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Bank of Commerce at 1730 W. Broadway in Idaho Falls on Tuesday. | Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A man robbed the Bank of Commerce on West Broadway on Tuesday morning.

Holly Cook, spokeswoman with Idaho Falls Police, said a man walked in around 9:30 and handed bank staff a threatening note and demanded money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The bank camera that would have gotten his face is “not working properly,” Cook said. Police are working on getting surveillance video from other businesses in the area and will release photos soon, she said.

According to Cook, the robber was Caucasian with a darker complexion in his mid-20s. He was wearing orange.

We will update this story as more details become available.