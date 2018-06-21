Idaho Falls Police Department honors citizens, officers

The following is a news release and photos from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Ken and Marla Hensley pictured above.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department held its Quarterly Awards Ceremony this week. Six citizens and five police officers received awards at the ceremony. The Awards and Commendations Committee, which is made up of police department employees, determined which awards would be given and whom would be the recipients.

The awards given to citizens were:

· Ken & Marla Hensley – Service Recognition Award

Mr. and Mrs. Hensley are recognized for their support of the Idaho Falls Police Department. The Hensleys offered, as a public service and free of charge, for the police department to use their studio to conduct training and for instructors to complete certifications. The police department is grateful to Mr. and Mrs. Hensley for their generosity and support of the department.

· Chad and Jessica Bateman – Citizens Certificate of Merit

On Dec. 5, Chad and Jessica Bateman witnessed two thieves taking packages from 6 different homes in their neighborhood. Mr. & Mrs. Bateman contacted police and safely watched the thieves, giving police real-time updates about the suspects’ locations so they could be apprehended. Thanks to the Batemans’ actions, $1,600 worth of merchandise was recovered and returned to the rightful owners.

· Dan Nakamura & Barry White – Citizens Certificates of Merit

On Dec. 27, Mr. Nakamura and Mr. White witnessed an Idaho Falls Police officer in a very dangerous, “life or death” physical confrontation with the suspect of a crime. Mr. Nakamura and Mr. White did not hesitate to come to the officer’s aid and risk their own well-being. The IFPD believes the actions of Mr. Nakamura and Mr. White, in an uncommon act of bravery, assisted in saving the officer’s life.

The awards given to police department employees were:

· Mitchall Bierma – Lifesaving Award

Officer Bierma performed lifesaving CPR, which kept a woman alive after a serious car accident. Officer Bierma’s quick thinking and professionalism is a great example of the mission and values of the Idaho Falls Police Department.

· Officer Cory Hart, Officer Tim Weaver and Officer Jason Hendrian – Lifesaving Award

On Feb. 27, Officers Hart, Weaver and Hendrian arrived on the scene of a structure fire. The male occupant stated he could not get his fiancé out of the residence. The fire department had not yet arrived, and the man was insistent on re-entering the residence to save the woman. The three officers acted immediately and successfully brought the woman out of the burning building. The police department commends them for their prompt actions, which likely saved the lives of both the woman and the man.

· Officer Bart Whiting – Outstanding Police Service Medal



Officer Whiting was dispatched to a call of a suicidal man holding a gun while pacing up and down a street in the busy downtown area. Officer Whiting was able to engage in conversation with the man, telling him he would treat him with respect and convinced him to put the gun down. Officer Whiting was able to de-escalate the situation effectively, respectfully and quickly. The man then cooperated with officers without incident and no one was harmed. Officer Whiting’s actions showed consideration, care and appreciation toward others as well as excellence in police work.