Idaho Falls Police investigating stabbing in parking lot

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in a parking lot at the 500 block of Garfield Street.

Police responded around 10:30 a.m. and found a man — who has not been identified — had been stabbed with a weapon, said Idaho Falls spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

At that point, police issued the following Code Red Alert to nearby residents:

“This is the Idaho Falls Police Department. We are asking residents in the area of Fanning and Garfield to stay inside and lock your doors. We are looking for 2 males that ran from a scene and may be armed and dangerous. One Hispanic male by the name of Devon in white shirt and jeans. One Hispanic male in red pajama pants. If you see them do not approach call dispatch at 208 529 1200. We will place another call when we have more information.”

Additionally, Compass Academy and Dora Erickson Elementary in Idaho Falls School District 91 were put on a hall check, which is similar to a shelter-in-place, according to D91 spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne. Police vehicles were visible at both schools.

The Code Red Alert and hall check were canceled shortly afterward.

One person of interested has been detained at the scene, and another was detained elsewhere. It’s unclear if they have been arrested.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

If you have any information on this case, call dispatch (208) 529-1200.