Idaho Falls Power GM resigns for new position in Washington

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power General Manager Jackie Flowers has submitted her resignation letter to the City of Idaho Falls.

Flowers has accepted a position as the Director of Tacoma Public Utilities and will leave her post with the Idaho Falls utility on July 20. She will begin her new duties in Washington on Aug. 1.

“Jackie has not only served the utility well, she also served the community as president of the board for Partnership for Science and Technology, as a Board member for EIRMC and as President of the Rotary Club,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Ms. Flowers’ tenure here at the city was one of great accomplishment and our city is a better place for her years of service. She will be missed by many throughout the community.”

In July of 2006 Flowers assumed her position at Idaho Falls Power, the electric utility that provides all of power generation and distribution to the residents of the City of Idaho Falls.

Flowers led the utility in several major structural rebuilds including the old lower plant, the dredging of sedimentation at the upper plant as well as the advanced metering infrastructure upgrade. Under her watch, the utility accomplished these major renovations under budget and without significant disruptions in service to customers.

Under her guidance, the utility also paid off major 30-year bonds in 2015 as the utility celebrated its 115-year anniversary. In 2017 the utility achieved RP3 status, an elite award for public power utilities celebrating reliability and safety. She also undertook a variety of collaborative projects with the Idaho National Laboratory.

One of the important roles Flowers helped fill was to develop a solid leadership team through training, development and involvement in leadership roles in industry organizations with a strong focus on succession planning for the organization.

“It has been my privilege to work with the talented team at Idaho Falls Power as we have together served the citizens of Idaho Falls,” Flowers said in her letter. “You have a very talented, dedicated team of professionals…who take great pride in their work and in the fact that they continue the legacy of electric service to our community.”

Mayor Casper is expected to nominate a replacement for Flowers and to ask the City Council to approve the appointment at the next regularly scheduled City Council meeting.