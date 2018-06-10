Idaho Falls wants to help manage your curbs and gutters

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls has an annual spring Curb and Gutter Program to help property owners fix broken cement outside of their homes. While spring cleaning, remember to care for your curb and gutter with help from the City.

When the snow melts away, the ground shifts which causes rifts in roads, sidewalks and curbs. This broken ground can cause major problems, such as damage to cars from potholes and liability concerns due to crumbling curbs.

While it is the property owner’s responsibility to fix the curbs on their property, the City of Idaho Falls will contribute $12.50 per foot of curb through the Curb and Gutter Program.

Likewise, it is more efficient for the City to fix roadways in conjunction with the curbs and gutters. This is something to consider when thinking about curb maintenance.

To participate in the program, an inspector must come to the property to see if the curb qualifies for the program. Then, the property owner chooses a contractor from the specified list provided by the City. From there, the City will remove the curb for free.

Consider your curb appeal this spring and get the repairs done through the City of Idaho Falls Curb and Gutter Program. If you think you might qualify for the program, sign up on the City of Idaho Falls website or contact the Public Works Department at (208) 612-8250.