Idaho Falls woman falls victim to fake Fun Run

The following is a news release from the Better Business Bureau.

IDAHO FALLS – Participants who signed up for the Heartshake Challenge on June 4 were shocked to discover the event had been cancelled with little to no warning.

A woman who signed up reported to Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker that she paid $90 to participate in the race, but showed up to the event to find no one there and other participants trying to find the organizers.

The Heartshake Challenge stated it would be donating funds raised to Heartstone, a local charity. However, the charity stated on its Facebook page that it had no connection to the run. The race organizers also listed some businesses and organizations on its websites with no information on whether the groups were sponsors or supporters of the race.

A representative from one of those companies, Love at First Bite Mercantile, told BBB she had no agreement with the race and was unaware the business was listed on the race’s sign up page.

This time of year is busy with 5K races and fun runs popping up almost every weekend, many to raise awareness and money for a good cause. Often, participants can add a donation directly to their registration or help fundraise before the event.

Unfortunately, Better Business Bureau receives reports and complaints from around the country about various fun runs that get canceled with short notice, often with no refunds. We also receive complaints about charities that don’t exist and can’t be verified.

If you are thinking about participating in a themed fun run, BBB offers the following advice: