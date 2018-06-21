Idaho State Board of Education announces tuition reduction for Native American students

IDAHO FALLS — Members of Idaho’s federally-recognized Native American tribes can attend Idaho State University for $60 per credit hour tuition beginning this fall.

At the request of Idaho State University, the Idaho State Board of Education approved the pilot program at their monthly meeting in Idaho Falls on Thursday. Members of the Shoshone-Bannock, Nez Perce, Shoshone-Paiute, Kootenai and Coeur d’Alene Tribes are eligible for the discounted tuition at ISU. Students must be degree-seeking, maintain satisfactory academic progress and apply for federal student financial aid through the FAFSA program to be eligible. The discounted rate includes tuition, but other class fees will still apply.

“We are working with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to update our memorandum of understanding and build upon our existing relationship,” said ISU Provost and Executive Vice President Laura Woodworth-Ney in a news release. “The announcement helps to remove financial barriers to education for students in our Southeast Idaho community.”

For an Idaho student taking 12 credits, the cost of tuition is currently $3,710 per semester at ISU. Under the new program, Native American students will pay $720.

Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Vice Chairman Ladd Edmo and tribal member college students, Sidney Fellows and Galen Edmo, testified in support of reducing costs and making college more affordable to tribal members.

“We have almost 6,000 Tribal members and we have the largest number of enrolled tribal members who attend Idaho colleges and universities,” Edmo said in a news release. “This proposal would work to correct the education disparities within the State of Idaho and specifically for the Tribal members of my Tribe.”

Idaho State University is working with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes to finalize the details, including the application process and outreach to the Tribal membership

“We support the state’s efforts to improve access to higher education and this decision will make a difference for many in our state,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee.