‘Incredibles 2’ still super after all these years

Fourteen years is a long time.

When “The Incredibles” debuted in 2004, filmgoers had yet to lay eyes on Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy or the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Superhero cinema has evolved into a completely different beast in the past decade or so and “Incredibles 2”, the long-awaited “Incredibles” sequel, needed to be something pretty special to compete.

And “Incredibles 2” is something special.

“I2” finds the Parr family down on their luck. Superheroes are still outlawed and a destructive encounter with The Underminer leaves them living out of a hotel and with few options. Out of the blue, wealthy businessman Winston Deavor (Bob Odenkirk) shows up with an offer that he thinks will help make superheroes legal again. And he wants Helen Parr/Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) as his crime-fighting poster girl.

While Helen is out doing heroics, Bob Parr/Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson) takes on the role of Mr. Super-Powered Mom, helping Violet through dating drama and son Dash with his math homework. Oh, and baby Jack-Jack is developing his powers. Throw in thwarting a new bad guy, The Screenslaver, and the Parr family, along family buddy Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson), are busy.

“I2” finds a couple of interesting ways to stand out from the superhero movie herd. First, the role reversal of making Helen go fight the bad guys while Bob babysits not only leads to some really funny scenes, but also to some really cool character development with Bob. He learns that parenting is one of the most heroic activities one can engage in. The transformation he goes through during the course of the movie is really heartwarming and satisfying.

Another thing that keeps “I2” fresh is the main villain. The Screenslaver uses screen to brainwash people, but claims to do so to get people to stop limiting their social interaction to the online realm. That’s a clever motivation for a villain, and makes The Screenslaver more than just an average franchise movie bad guy.

Jack-Jack is also a stand-out element in “I2.” He’s obviously adorable, but he also plays an important role in the climactic action sequence. His developing powers are as funny as they are cool. And he has a fight scene that is the most laugh-out-loud thing in the whole flick.

The voice work is very good, as is the standard for Pixar films. There are several scenes in the movie where Bob is exhausted, and he sounds so tired, I wondered whether director Brad Bird made Nelson pull a few all-nighters in a row so he could give the right performance.

Hunter also does strong work, and helps give the film a soul. Jackson, Catherine Keener and Sophia Bush give memorable performances. Bird once again steals the show as super-suit designer Edna Mode.

Bird also handles directorial duties with aplomb. He’s as adept at orchestrating tense, exciting action set pieces as he is at capturing intimate, emotional moments. The animation is beautiful, the sets are striking and Michael Giacchino’s musical is a glorious mash-up of spy movie themes and bombastic action cues.

Yes, the multiplexes are overrun with superheroes these day. But “Incredibles 2” uses elements from superhero stories and adds a few clever twists to keep things fresh. Funny, exciting and even a bit moving, “Incredibles 2” is home run!

5 Indy Fedoras out of 5

MPAA Rating: PG