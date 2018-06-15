Kimberly man charged after allegedly having sex with girl at restaurant

Share This

KIMBERLY — A former Papa Kelsey’s employee is accused of having sex with a teenager inside the restaurant while a customer took photos of the encounter through a window.

Online court records show Kristoffer Moreno, 26, is charged with one count of rape with the victim being 16 or 17 years old and the perpetrator being at least three years older.

The teenager, who was 17 years old at the time, told police that she and Moreno had sex multiple times inside the restaurant throughout the summer and fall of 2017, according to MagicValley.com. A police affidavit, obtained by the newspaper, states a customer stopped by Papa Kelsey’s in October and saw the teen having sex with Moreno.

The front door was locked but the customer reportedly could see the couple through a window. The teenager told police she and Moreno were having sex on a table when the customer began pounding on the door, the affidavit says.

According to MagicValley.com, the girl told police every employee was fired after the customer reported the incident to the Papa Kelsey’s owner because no employee would admit to it.

Moreno reportedly told police that he and the teenager were just friends and they never had sex but he later admitted that he had flirted with her over SnapChat.

Moreno is in jail on $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 22.