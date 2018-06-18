LDS Church leaders ‘deeply troubled’ by treatment of families separated at US-Mexico border

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued a statement in regards to the separation of families on the United States-Mexico border.

It reads in full:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has long expressed its position that immigration reform should strengthen families and keep them together. The forced separation of children from their parents now occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border is harmful to families, especially to young children. We are deeply troubled by the aggressive and insensitive treatment of these families. While we recognize the right of all nations to enforce their laws and secure their borders, we encourage our national leaders to take swift action to correct this situation and seek for rational, compassionate solutions.

Spanish translation:

La Iglesia de Jesucristo de los Santos de los Últimos Días ha expresado durante mucho tiempo su posición de que la reforma migratoria debe fortalecer a las familias y mantenerlas unidas. La separación forzada de niños de sus padres que ahora ocurre en la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México es dañina para las familias, especialmente para los niños más pequeños. Estamos profundamente preocupados por el tratamiento agresivo e insensible de estas familias. Mientras que reconocemos el derecho de todas las naciones a hacer cumplir sus leyes y asegurar sus fronteras, alentamos a nuestros líderes nacionales a tomar medidas rápidas para corregir esta situación y buscar soluciones racionales y compasivas.