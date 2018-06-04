Man accused of embezzling over $45,000 from C-A-L Ranch

REXBURG — A Rexburg man is accused of embezzling over $45,000 from his employer.

Jeffrey Kortright, 36, was arrested June 1 on one felony count of grand theft and one felony count of using a computer to commit a felony.

Kortright had worked at C-A-L Ranch in Rexburg for the past ten years and his most recent position was a manager, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis. Lewis says a recent audit found discrepancies in return transactions handled by Kortright.

“He was returning items he had not purchased and crediting the amount to his personal credit cards,” Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “This was done over multiple transactions with the total amount being over $45,000. When we interviewed him, he came clean and admitted he had done it.”

Kortright was booked into the Madison County Jail and will appear for his first court hearing this week.