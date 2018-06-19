Man arrested after allegedly breaking window, damaging cars with shovel

REXBURG — A man was taken into custody Monday after police say he broke windows and damaged two vehicles with a snow shovel.

Aaron Beck, 20, was arrested for malicious injury to property and assault after police were called to his apartment on Countryside Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw Beck coming out of a second story window and he threatened to jump.

“Our officers were able to talk with him and he eventually agreed to back away from the window and talk with us downstairs,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Beck, who was on felony probation, threatened to hurt others and admitted to causing the damage “because he was upset,” according to Lewis. He was booked into the Madison County Jail.