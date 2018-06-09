Man arrested after allegedly threatening ex-girlfriend with a knife and locking her in a house

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested for allegedly imprisoning his ex-girlfriend and threatening her with a knife.

Camron Jaymes Yowell, 28, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor false imprisonment. He was taken into custody on May 28.

According to court documents, the victim told officers that she and Yowell drove together to the residence they used to share. While driving, she received a text message from another male. When Yowell saw this, he allegedly “freaked out.”

When the victim called her friend to come and pick her up, she said Yowell took her phone and smashed it on the ground. The victim attempted to leave but Yowell allegedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her inside the residence and locked the door.

The victim said the windows were open so she yelled and screamed, trying to get someone’s attention. She said Yowell allegedly put his hand over her mouth and nose making it hard for her to breathe. She said at one point he allegedly put a pillow over her face and held a knife up to her neck. She said he also held the knife up to his own neck.

When the victim’s friend arrived at the residence, about an hour and a half later, Yowell allegedly dropped the knife and the victim was able to leave with her friend.

When officers questioned Yowell, he said he and the victim were hanging out and she “freaked out” when she saw some old Snapchats on his phone. He said he didn’t let her leave because she had been drinking. He said he grabbed her but didn’t intend to hurt her.

According to documents, he told police he told the victim he was going to put a pillow over her face “but I really wasn’t.”

He admitted to holding a knife up to his own neck, but said the allegation that he threatened the victim with a knife “was absolutely not true.”

Yowell is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on June 12.