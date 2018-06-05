Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter after woman is found dead in home

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man has been arrested for voluntary manslaughter after police discovered a dead woman inside a home Monday night.

Officers were called to 522 N. 8th Avenue around 10:50 p.m. in reference to a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a woman inside the home who was not responsive and appeared to have trauma to her body.

Officers detained Rodney Pahneeno, 61, and secured the scene. Detectives obtained a search warrant and Pahneeno was booked into the Bannock County Jail.

Police say Pahneeno is the only suspect in this case and there is no threat to the public.

Pahneeno is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Bannock County.