Man charged last week for stabbing arrested again after allegedly hitting woman with bat

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho Falls Police.

IDAHO FALLS — Around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Idaho Falls Police were notified that a person allegedly witnessed a man hit a female with a bat on the 400 block of East 1st Street.

Police located the suspect and identified the man as 19-year-old Devon Arias of Idaho Falls. Arias was arrested on a warrant for a probation violation and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. The case will be reviewed for potential charges related to today’s incident.

Arias is the same man who was arrested last Tuesday, June 5 on the charge of felony aggravated battery for allegedly stabbing a man in the parking lot of the Garfield Apartments.