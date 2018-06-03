Man dies after car rolls on I-15

MCCAMMON — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash on Interstate 15, four miles north of McCammon.

The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police reports show a grey 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Jose Arzola, 75, of Pocatello, was traveling northbound when the vehicle drove off the left shoulder, according to an ISP news release. Arzola overcorrected, driving off the right shoulder. The vehicle rolled and came to rest off the east side of the interstate, on its top.

A passenger of the vehicle, Pedro Paniagua, 82, of San Diego, California, died due to his injuries.

The driver, and a second passenger, Guadalupe Arzola, 74, of Pocatello, were transported by private vehicle to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

Their condition is unknown.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.