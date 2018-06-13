Man flown to hospital after vehicle rolls near Swan Valley

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Stock image

SWAN VALLEY — On June 13, 2018, at approximately 1:46 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 31 at milepost 1, one mile from the junction with U.S. 26.

Larry Dwayne Hammons, 58, of Jackson, Wyoming, was driving northbound on State Highway 31 in a 1995 Jeep. Hammons drove off the east side of the highway, overcorrected, and drove back onto the road. He then drove off the west side of the highway and overcorrected a second time, rolling the vehicle. Hammons’ vehicle came to rest in the southbound lane of travel.

Hammons was not wearing a seat belt. He was partially ejected from the vehicle. Hammons was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center via air ambulance.

State Highway 31 was blocked for approximately two hours while the crash was being cleared.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.