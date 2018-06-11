Man found in Idaho river 4 days after crash

LEWISTON — The body of a Lewiston man was recovered from the Clearwater River Sunday after crews spent days searching for him.

Rodney Grant, 47, was driving a Dodge pickup Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. on U.S. Route 12 when Idaho State Police say he lost control of the truck and crashed into the river. The truck immediately began to float downstream.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office deployed divers to locate Grant and the truck but crews were unsuccessful due to hazardous conditions.

The pickup was found Saturday and Grant’s body was recovered Sunday approximately six miles down river.

Idaho State Police continue to investigate.