Man killed in crash near Eden

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

EDEN — On June 18, at 11:49 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash on East 1010 South, south of Eden.

Kellie Barker, age 57, of Kingman, AZ, was westbound on 1010 South, south of I84, in a semi truck and trailer. Barker stopped in the lane of travel and was preparing to turn left into a gravel lot just east of Eden Road.

Tony Dryden, age 57, of Rupert, was also westbound. Dryden failed to stop and struck Barker from the rear. Dryden succumbed to his injuries at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt. Notifications to the family have been made.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police with assistance from the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.