Man reported missing in Wyoming contacts law enforcement, says he is safe

JACKSON HOLE — A 19-year-old man reported missing earlier this week is alive and safe.

The Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office has been trying to locate James Paul Cunningham since Wednesday after his mother said he had broken down in the Hoback area on May 27. Cunningham had planned on going camping and then to work but he never showed up at his job.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office says Cunningham contacted law enforcement when he learned there was an investigation underway to locate him. He is currently being interviewed by investigators.

“The sheriff’s office is grateful for the quick work and collaboration with our partners, as well as the assistance from members of the public that provided helpful information throughout the course of this investigation,” Teton County Undersheriff Matt Carr said in a Facebook post.