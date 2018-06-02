Man rushed to hospital after crash on I-15

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo courtesy Elizabeth Humpherys

IDAHO FALLS — On Friday June 1, at approximately 9:15 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash on Northbound Interstate 15 at milepost 110.5, south of Idaho Falls.

Brandon M. Twitchell, 31, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on I15 in a 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier. Terry K. Anderson, 66, of Idaho Falls was also driving northbound in a 2015 Chrysler 300. Twitchell struck the rear of the Chrysler 300, drove off the left shoulder and rolled into the median. The Chrysler 300 came to a rest on the left shoulder.

Twitchell was taken by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and was not wearing a seatbelt. Anderson was wearing a seatbelt.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.