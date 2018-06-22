Man sentenced for distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney for Idaho’s Office.

POCATELLO — Michael Simmons, 33, of Pocatello, was sentenced Wednesday to 210 months in federal prison for distribution of a controlled substance analogue resulting in death, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced. Simmons was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pocatello on Sept. 13. He plead guilty to the offense on March 20.

According court records, on June 17, 2016, Simmons distributed a Schedule I synthetic opioid commonly known as U-47700 to the victim, in Pocatello. Simmons admitted that he knew U-47700 was a prohibited substance when distributed for human consumption, and that he knew it would have the same effect on the central nervous system as an illegal substance. Simmons distributed the analogue for the victim’s consumption. The victim consumed the analogue, which caused his death.

Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Simmons to pay $20,071.52 in restitution, as well as serve five years of federal supervised release. The supervised release will be served after Simmons completes his 210-month sentence.

“Our nation is in the midst of an opioid epidemic and Idaho is not immune,” U.S Attorney Davis said. “Attorney General Sessions and the Department of Justice have rightly made combating the opioid crisis a priority. This case is an outstanding example of local, state, and federal law enforcement’s efforts to diligently investigate and firmly prosecute those who peddle their poisons in Idaho.”

“Opioids are a leading cause of fatal drug overdoses, and they have had devastating effects on communities across the country,” said Brad Bench, Special Agent in Charge of ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations Seattle, which oversees Idaho. “While our investigative work cannot bring back a lost life, we can ensure that justice is served.”

“We appreciate the hard work the members of the Pocatello Police Department, and the supporting agencies did on this case,” stated Captain Roger Schei of the Pocatello Police Department. “Their efforts assisted in providing answers to local families, and at the same time held Simmons accountable and prevented any further incidents from occurring. The members of the Pocatello Police Department will continue to work in collaboration with the surrounding agencies combating this epidemic.”

This case was investigated through the cooperation of the Pocatello Police Department, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho, the Eastern Idaho SAUSA Partnership, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Idaho State Police and the Pocatello Fire Department.