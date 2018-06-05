Man sentenced for taking lewd photos of sleeping teen

IDAHO FALLS — A man who took lewd pictures of a sleeping teen has been sent on a rider.

Jason Richey, 38, was sentenced on Monday to a total of ten years in prison with two years fixed and eight indeterminate. District Judge Joel Tingey retained jurisdiction, sending Richey on a one-year rider program. Following completion of the program, Tingey will decide whether to require Richey to complete his sentence in prison or on probation.

Richey will be required to register as sex offender.

He entered an Alford plea to one charge of felony sexual battery of a minor through videos or photos on April 2. Per a plea agreement, the second charge of felony sexual battery of a minor was dismissed.

An Alford plea means the defendant admits enough evidence exists that a jury could find him guilty, although he maintains that he is innocent.

While both the defense and prosecution recommended Richey be given a rider, his attorney, Bron Rammell, argued restitution be kept to a minimum because Richey is a disabled veteran on a fixed Social Security income.

He said Richey attempted suicide nine times prior to being prescribed a monthly injection of the drug Paliperidone, which Rammell said costs about $3,000 per injection.

According to court documents, on Oct. 27, 2016, a 16-year-old girl told police Richey had taken pictures of her a few nights before.

The girl said she woke up to Richey taking the photos and that he tried to take off her underwear for the images.

After she woke up, Richey left the room, according to court records.