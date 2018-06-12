Meet ‘Superman’ next week as he joins the St. Anthony Police Department

ST. ANTHONY — The St. Anthony Police Department will get some help fighting crime from a superhero next week.

Dean Cain will fly to eastern Idaho (on an airplane) and be sworn in as a reserve officer with the department on Tuesday, June 19. He’ll join “CHiPs” star Erik Estrada and officer Daryl Williams on the reserve team and become a member of the All About Kids Foundation.

When Estrada was sworn in as a reserve officer in July 2016, he launched the “All About Kids” project that focuses on preventing teen suicide, bullying and internet crimes. The team has been behind many improvements to police department including a new police K9, drones, new guns and various trainings.

Cain will be sworn-in at the St. Anthony Police Department at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Representatives from the city of St. Anthony, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Ashton Police, Rexburg Police and other surrounding counties will be in attendance.

A free public meet-and-greet session will be held after the swearing in at the police department and everyone is invited to attend.