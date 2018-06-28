Melaleuca Freedom Celebration named one of the best in the country

IDAHO FALLS — The American Pyrotechnics Association (APA) has once again named the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration as one of the top five must-see Independence Day fireworks displays in America.

The organization released its list Thursday and, out of the estimated 16,000 fireworks shows happening next week in America, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration takes top honors.

“Every year we’re looking for something new and different that the media might not necessarily cover,” Julie Heckman, executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “Most Americans aren’t going to the mega displays in big cities so we wanted to find the best displays in local communities that people may not have heard about.”

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, held at Snake River Landing, is celebrating its 26 year and is the largest Independence Day fireworks show west of the Mississippi River. This is the second year in a row that the APA has named the celebration as one of the best in America.

“This show will delight spectators with high-flying colors, cutting-edge special effects and artistic choreography during a 31-minute production,” the American Pyrotechnics Association says. “Launched over the banks of the Snake River, this fireworks show is elegantly synchronized shell-for-shell and note-for-note by the fifth-generation pyrotechnicians at Western Display Fireworks.”

Over 10 shells per second will explode during the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration and this year’s show incorporates especial effects that have never been seen in the western United States, according to a news release from Melaleuca.

“Our approach to creating one of the best fireworks shows in the country is to use the night sky above the Snake River as our canvas,” Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot says. “This year, we’ll paint the entire sky, from top to bottom, using every color of the rainbow. Our producers have scouted the top competitions around the world and have selected the most distinctive, vibrant and intense products for this show.”

The American Pyrotechnics Association says other must-see Independence Day fireworks shows are happening in South Dakota, Texas, Missouri and Ohio.

Click here to see the entire list.