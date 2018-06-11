Men wanted in connection to Montana shooting arrested in eastern Idaho

REXBURG — Two men wanted in connection to a shooting in Montana were arrested in eastern Idaho early Monday morning on drug charges.

Chad Jackson, 20, and Hunter Cruz, 20, were stopped by Rexburg police officers around 2 a.m. in the C-A-L Ranch parking lot.

“There was a strong marijuana odor coming from their vehicle,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We were able to recover marijuana and drug paraphernalia.”

Police in Montana had issued an “attempt to locate” notification for Jackson and Cruz after they were allegedly involved in a Missoula shooting.

Jackson was wanted on an assault with a deadly weapon warrant and Cruz was wanted on an obstructing justice warrant.

Both men are being held in the Madison County Jail. They are expected to appear in court Monday afternoon.