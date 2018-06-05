Montgomery Gentry, Larry the Cable Guy among entertainers to headline Eastern Idaho State Fair

IDAHO FALLS — Several popular country entertainers will headline the Eastern Idaho State Fair this year.

This year’s theme is “Happy Together” and Montgomery Gentry will be kicking off the fair on Friday, Aug. 31. A main singer in the duo, Troy Gentry, was tragically killed in September in a helicopter crash at 50 years old. However, in his honor, the show will go on according to the other half of the duo Eddie Montgomery. Montgomery Gentry’s album Here’s to You was originally meant to mark the bands 20th anniversary, but now represents the triumphant start of a new legacy.

Multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and a top comedian in the country Larry the Cable Guy will be performing Sept. 6. He’s known as the voice of Mater, or Tow Mater, in the Disney’s Cars franchise, and has been on the Forbes Celebrity 100 list for several years. He’s also a bestselling author and his 2005 book Git-R-Done was 26th on the New York Times bestseller list.

On Friday, Sept. 7, another country music fan favorite, Old Dominion will take the stage. The band launched in 2007 and has made hits like “Written in the Sand,” and “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart.” The band was recognized in 2016 and 2017 by the Academy of Country Music as the Vocal Group of the Year.

The fair will feature Figure 8 Mega Truck Madness, presented by Live a Little Productions. Live A Little Productions is set to feature the Western Tractor Pull Nationals. The show will feature multiple competition classes, from the 10,000+ horsepower multiengine tractors, to ground pounding super modified two-wheel drive pickups, and local competitors with gas and diesel pickups, according to a news release.

September Slam Demolition Derby, presented by the Elks Lodge on Saturday will be headed to the fair along with the return of the PRCA-sanctioned Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo.

VIP members can purchase tickets starting tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. There is no extra charge in becoming a VIP member, customers only requirement is entering an email address in order to receive regular fair updates. Tickets are $44 which include the two country concerts for Montgomery Gentry and Old Dominion. Regular tickets can be purchased separately starting at $39.

Patrons can buy tickets online at www.funatthefair.com or www.facebook.com/funatthefair. Pick them up in person at Vickers Western Stores in Idaho Falls or Pocatello. Fairgoers can call at (208)785-2480, ext. 7. or visit the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot.

These Grandstand Events and more are made possible by the Eastern Idaho State Fair’s two Grand Champion Title Sponsors: Bingham Memorial Hospital and your Teton Auto Group.