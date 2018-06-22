Moose on the loose in Idaho Falls neighborhood

Photo courtesy Leah Bird. Video courtesy Ramirez Brendiz.

IDAHO FALLS — A moose decided to take a Friday morning stroll through a neighborhood on the west side of Idaho Falls.

The strolling animal was spotted on several streets, including Raymond Street and Hansen Circle. At one point, it stuck its head over a fence to get a look at what was happening.

Neighbors tell us that officials have responded to the scene. We’ll post updates as we learn more.

Courtesy Ramirez Brendiz

