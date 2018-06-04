WATCH: Mormon crickets invade Idaho community

MURPHY – Mormon crickets are scattered all over the village of Murphy — and these gigantic creepy crawlers arrived at an inconvenient time as the village geared up to host Outpost Days last weekend.

Villagers said the Mormon crickets paid a visit seven years ago. This year they say they were caught off guard by the bugs and don’t have any bait they used to kill the crickets in the past.

“I threw bait out — which is pellets — and the crickets came out of the trees, then they eat one another because they are cannibalistic and they died in droves,” said Mary O’Malley. “Had we known this was happening, we probably could have bought bait.”

Rural Owyhee County has a lot of history, but the village is about 30 miles away from a place they could buy bait, which is a pesticide used to kill these bugs.

A county commissioner told KIVI they are working on getting bait and also working with the BLM to get help to take care of this problem.

The BLM said they have a crew from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in the area working to eradicate the crickets on public land. The villagers said they are on their own. They didn’t seem overly concerned mainly because the crickets don’t bite or transmit disease — they just look bad.

“We are not too worried about them. They don’t seem to be moving in too fast,” said Debra Lindner, who was busy preparing for Outpost Days. “We hope it doesn’t discourage people from coming out, we have homemade pie that people can get, we are focused on history and the past.”

KIVI also spoke with the Idaho Department of Agriculture. They said people can get pesticide bait to kill the crickets but people need to be aware of what they are buying while making sure they follow the directions and use the pesticides as intended.

This story first appeared on fellow CNN affiliate KIVI. It is used here with permission.