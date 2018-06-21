Motorcyclist killed in Northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

HAUSER — On June 21, at approximately 2:47 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on State Highway 53 at Pleasant View Road in Hauser.

A silver 2014 Kia Forte driven by a female juvenile was stopped in the westbound turn lane on State Highway 53. She was turning onto southbound Pleasant View Road when she collided with a black 2017 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Chad M. Bangs, 44, of Spokane, Washington. He was traveling eastbound on State Highway 53.

Bangs was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a safety helmet.

The female juvenile was wearing her safety belt.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.