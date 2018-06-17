UPDATE: Power restored in Ammon
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
UPDATE
All power was restored by 1:30 p.m.
ORIGINAL STORY:
AMMON — More than 1,800 Rocky Mountain Power customers are without electricity in the Ammon-area Sunday afternoon.
Both residential and commercial businesses were effected by the outage, which began around 12:15 p.m.
The exact cause of the outage has not been released, but crews are working to restore power.
Officials estimate power will be restored by 2:45 p.m.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story with more details as they become available.
Respond to this story