Netflix adding 92, dropping 46 titles in July

THE COUCH — We’ve had a few sweltering days this week, with highs above 100 for the first time this year.

That means it’s a great time to stay inside and binge-watch some Netflix.

KSL.com reports the streaming giant is adding 92 titles in July, and 46 titles will leave the service’s lineup.

Nostalgia enthusiasts will be thrilled to see all three films in the original “Jurassic Park” trilogy added to Netflix on July 1, on the heels of the theatrical release of the franchise’s latest film, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Also coming to Netflix on the first of the month is the Anne Hathaway-Julie Andrews fan favorite “The Princess Diaries.”

If you’re a fan of the “Bring It On” or “Lethal Weapon” film franchises, squeeze in a marathon before the movies leave Netflix on July 1. The Audrey Hepburn classic “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” leaves the streaming service on July 2.

See the full list of titles coming and going from Netflix below:

ADDING

July 1

• “Blue Bloods: Season 8”

• “Bo Burnham: what.”

• “Chocolat”

• “Deceived”

• “Finding Neverland”

• “Get Smart”

• “Happy Gilmore”

• “Hawaii Five-O: Season 8”

• “Interview with the Vampire”

• “Journey to the Center of the Earth”

• “Jurassic Park”

• “Jurassic Park III”

• “Madam Secretary: Season 4”

• “Menace II Society”

• “NCIS: Season 15”

• “Pandorum”

• “Penelope”

• “Queens of Comedy: Season 2”

• “Scooby-Doo”

• “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

• “Spanglish”

• “Stealth”

• “Swordfish”

• “The Boondock Saints”

• “The Lost World: Jurassic Park”

• “The Princess Diaries”

• “The Voices”

• “Traitor”

• “Troy”

• “Van Helsing”

• “We Own the Night”

• “We the Marines”

• “What We Started”

July 2

• “Dance Academy: The Comeback”

• “Good Witch: Season 4”

• “King of Peking”

• “Romina”

• “The Sinner: Season 1”

July 3

• “The Comedy Lineup” (Netflix Original)

July 5

• “Blue Valentine”

July 6

• “Anne with an E: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed” (Netflix Original)

• “First Team: Juventus: Part B” (Netflix Original)

• “Free Rein: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Sacred Games” (Netflix Original)

• “Samantha!” (Netflix Original)

• “Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course” (Netflix Original)

• “The Fosters: Season 5”

• “The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter” (Netflix Original)

• “The Skin of The Wolf” (Netflix Original)

• “White Fang” (Netflix Original)

July 7

• “Scream 4″

July 9

• “Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1”

July 10

• “Drug Lords: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

July 12

• “Gone Baby Gone”

July 13

• “How It Ends” (Netflix Original)

• “Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now” (Netflix Original)

• “Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain”

• “Sugar Rush” (Netflix Original)

• “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” (Netflix Original)

July 15

• “Bonusfamiljen: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Going for Gold”

• “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

July 20

• “Amazing Interiors” (Netflix Original)

• “Dark Tourist” (Netflix Original)

• “Deep Undercover: Collection 3”

• “Duck Duck Goose” (Netflix Original)

• “Father of the Year” (Netflix Original)

• “Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3”

• “Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4” (Netflix Original)

• “Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot” (Netflix Original)

• “Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After” (Netflix Original)

• “Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1” (Netflix Original)

• “Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

July 22

• “An Education”

• “Disney’s Bolt”

July 24

• “The Warning” (Netflix Original)

• “Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial” (Netflix Original)

July 27

• “Cupcake & Dino – General Services” (Netflix Original)

• “Extinction” (Netflix Original)

• “Orange Is the New Black: Season 6” (Netflix Original)

• “Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome” (Netflix Original)

• “The Bleeding Edge” (Netflix Original)

• “The Worst Witch: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

• “Welcome to the Family” (Netflix Original)

July 28

• “Shameless: Season 8”

• “The Company Men”

July 29

• “Her”

July 30

• “A Very Secret Service: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

July 31

• “Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3” (Netflix Original)

Adding sometime in July

• “El Chapo: Season 3”

DROPPING

July 1

• “Alive”

• “Along Came Polly”

• “An Honest Liar”

• “Beerfest”

• “Before Midnight”

• “Bring It On”

• “Bring It On Again”

• “Bring It On: All or Nothing”

• “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish”

• “Bring It On: In It to Win It”

• “Cocktail”

• “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”

• “Lethal Weapon”

• “Lethal Weapon 2”

• “Lethal Weapon 3”

• “Lethal Weapon 4”

• “Little Women”

• “Michael Clayton”

• “Midnight in Paris”

• “Mixed Signals”

• “More Than a Game”

• “Pandemic”

• “Piglet’s Big Movie”

• “Rugrats Go Wild”

• “Scary Movie”

• “Scream 3”

• “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

• “The Art of War”

• “Tropic Thunder”

• “V for Vendetta”

July 2

• “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”

July 8

• “Alpha & Omega: Journey to Bear Kingdom”

• “Real Husbands of Hollywood: Seasons 1-5”

July 9

• “Ratchet and Clank”

• “Serena”

July 11

• “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

July 14

• “Wild Hogs”

July 15

• “Convergence”

• “Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1”

• “Small Is Beautiful: A Tiny House Documentary”

July 16

• “Changeling”

• “Wanted”

July 29

• “The Den”

July 30

• “A Cinderella Story”

• “Hurricane of Fun: The Making of Wet Hot”

• “Swing State”