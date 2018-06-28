New Idaho Falls Power General Manager announced

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously to appoint Bear Prairie as the new General Manager of Idaho Falls Power during the June 28th city council meeting.

Prairie has worked for Idaho Falls Power since 2010 where he has served as the Assistant General Manager. With more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry, Prairie started his career in energy at the Idaho Power Company in Boise. He has extensive experience and expertise in commodity trading and management of a broad range of energy products.

“As I examined the range available options for filling the vacancy, a few things quickly became clear to me,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “First and perhaps foremost, in his role as Assistant General Manager for IFP, Mr. Prairie has been professionally prepared to step in and lead the utility. He is eminently qualified to lead any energy utility in the county and we are very fortunate that he has chosen to continue his career here with us.”

In his role as Assistant General Manager, Prairie helped manage the daily operation of Idaho Falls Power’s four hydroelectric dams, 450 miles of distribution lines and service to over 28,000 customers including a fiber optic communication business. He was also responsible for the utility’s long rage power supply planning, power operations, resource development and risk management.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with City leadership and the community to continue Idaho Falls Power’s legacy of delivering reliable and cost effective services to our City,” said Prairie. “Surrounded by the dedicated staff that works through all conditions to serve our customers, I see many bright days ahead.”

With his appointment, Prairie, who will make an annual salary of $225,000, will take over control of Idaho Falls Power from current General Manger, Jackie Flowers, who is departing to assume leadership of Tacoma Public Utilities in Washington. Her last day with Idaho Falls Power will be July 20.

“I am humbled to be chosen to fill Jackie’s shoes. She has provided great leadership to the team and vision to the utility,” Prairie said. “I plan to continue to listen to the community, as she did, so we are well positioned to continue delivering services.”