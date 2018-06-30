North addresses Idaho GOP convention, pledges to double NRA membership

Share This

POCATELLO — The National Rifle Association’s next president told Idaho Republicans that the Second Amendment is essential to the Bill of Rights.

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Oliver North was the keynote speaker Friday night during the second day of the 2018 Idaho GOP Convention at Holt Arena in Pocatello.

RELATED | GOP Convention kicks off in Pocatello

“I’m here tonight to tell you that the NRA is with you, our members are here and together we are going to win this election,” North said in his opening remarks.

North pledged his and the NRA’s support to Lt. Governor Brad Little, who was elected the GOP gubernatorial candidate in last month’s primary He praised Little’s “A” rating from the NRA and called out Rep. Paulette Jordan for her “F” rating.

“She backs gun control, she likes licensing schemes for firearms, she wants more government control over healthcare, she wants sanctuary cities — she likes that idea,” North said. “Paulette Jordan sounds perfect for office – in San Francisco.”

Jordan has said she supports licensing to purchase firearms but has not made gun control a major part of her platform.

North recognized the veterans and military service members in the audience. He mentioned the oath all service members take to uphold the constitution and said that members are of the NRA are doing the same thing.

He said the NRA is being blamed for tragedies like the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis Thursday that took the lives of five people. He claimed those on the left are working “to eradicate the Second Amendment.”

“The Second Amendment is not going to be eradicated. It is not a disease. It is essential to the other nine of our Bill of Rights,” North said.

To close his speech, North announced that his goal as president of the NRA is to double its membership from six million to twelve million.

“When you get home, go recruit a friend, a neighbor, a family member, a coworker, someone who’s not a member yet and have them become part of this very worthy cause,” he said.

Former Idaho Senator Larry Craig introduced North and likened him to actor, political activest and former NRA president Charlton Hesston.

“For us as Americans, with the strength of an organization like the NRA, it is so critically important now that we have a spokesperson that is loud, that is clear, that is articulate, that is a true American and, as I say, a hero to us all,” Craig said.

The GOP convention wraps up Saturday.