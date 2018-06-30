Officers searching for injured grizzly bear near Kilgore

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish & Game. File photo

KILGORE — On Friday, June 29, Idaho Fish & Game Conservation Officers, along with law enforcement officers from the U.S. Forest Service, responded to reports of an injured grizzly bear in the West Camas Creek drainage near Kilgore. Attempts to locate the bear Friday were unsuccessful and resumed early Saturday morning.

“We received a report from a camper in the McGarry Canyon area that said he had sighted the bear,” Fish and Game regional supervisor Jim White said.

Local agency personnel are continuing to search the area. Wildlife officials have placed several live traps in the area in an effort to capture the injured grizzly. Although the animal may have moved on, White encourages people to be cautious and use “Bear Aware” safety techniques in the area.

The Dubois District of the U.S. Forest Service is considering a closure order for the McGarry Canyon area.

