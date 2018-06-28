Officials say plan is in place for 4th of July parking, traffic

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Planning, preparation and parking patience will prevent poor traffic navigation performance for those looking forward to this year’s Independence Day celebrations at Snake River Landing.

“Plan ahead. I can’t emphasize that enough. Plan ahead,” Idaho Falls Police Department Patrol Captain Royce Clements said.

The Fourth of July is the biggest public event to happen annually in the city of Idaho Falls. Local agencies and businesses have made plans to manage the major crowds.

“We work very closely with the different organizations and businesses that put together Riverfest, the fireworks, the parade – all those things that take place on the Fourth of July that make Idaho Falls a really fun place to live,” Clements said.

An estimated 170,000 people viewed the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks last year, according to the Idaho Falls Police Department. This year officials believe that even more may attend.

“The fireworks and river festival is getting larger every year,” Clements said. “That is a little more challenging for us and for the people that come to it.”

In order to have the safest and most timely experience possible, Clements advises people to go to the event a few hours early to beat the large crowds of incoming traffic.

“We had traffic jams coming to the event last year as everyone waited until the last couple of hours to come in,” Clements said.

CLICK HERE FOR EVENT MAP, PARKING AND TRAFFIC FLOW INFORMATION

Clements said drivers need to obey traffic control officers as they are following a professionally engineered traffic plan to get people home as quickly and safely as possible. He cautions drivers not to move barricades and don’t try and create your own routes.

“I promise you there is a method to the madness,” Clements said.

If you’re worried that you might not have a place to park, Snake River Landing has over 100 acres designated specifically for parking at the north and sound ends of the property.

“That’s about six times the parking at the Grand Teton Mall,” Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures at Snake River Landing, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “There will be a good 70 acres, or 65 football fields, of grassy viewing area for fireworks as well. There’s really not a bad seat in the house. The show is going to be spectacular again this year, and we’ve done everything we can to create a real first-class experience.”

Clements reminds patrons to leave fireworks and sparklers at home as they could be hazardous with large crowds.

And remember that the day is about celebrating and having a good time with your fellow Americans.

“Be really patient and very courteous to one another,” Clements said.

CLICK HERE FOR EVENT MAP, PARKING AND TRAFFIC FLOW INFORMATION